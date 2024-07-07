Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

