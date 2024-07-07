Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

