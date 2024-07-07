Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $562.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.18 and a twelve month high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

