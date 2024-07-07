Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

TBLD opened at $16.46 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

