Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $27.23 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

