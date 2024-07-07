Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

