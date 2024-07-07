Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,172 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,062.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RL opened at $168.67 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

