Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

