Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 115,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.