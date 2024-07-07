Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 137.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

