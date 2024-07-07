Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

