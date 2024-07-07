Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

