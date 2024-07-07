Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 361 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

