Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

