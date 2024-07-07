Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

