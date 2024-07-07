Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.