Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.