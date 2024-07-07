Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

