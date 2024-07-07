Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

