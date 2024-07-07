Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Shares Up 13.7%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 2,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
