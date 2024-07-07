Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. 919,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

