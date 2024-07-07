Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 73,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,284,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Psyence Biomedical Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Psyence Biomedical

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

