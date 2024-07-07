PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.