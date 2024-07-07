Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.81

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.81 and traded as low as $45.72. Puma shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
Puma Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.
Puma Company Profile
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
