Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $113,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251,892 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

