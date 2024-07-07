Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 2.8%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 835,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 777,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 7,145.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

