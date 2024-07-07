Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 760.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

View Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.