Ramesh Murthy Sells 10,948 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.12 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28.
Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
