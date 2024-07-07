Ramesh Murthy Sells 10,948 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.12 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Stories

