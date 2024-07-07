Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.35

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.35 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.51). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52), with a volume of 230,077 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market capitalization of £270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.30.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,909.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,091.83). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.