Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 1,143,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,209,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,435. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.