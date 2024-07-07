Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 790,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 756,612 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Repay Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

