Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Up 0.2%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 10,564 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.
About Residential REIT ETF
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
