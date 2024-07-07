ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after buying an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. 670,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,088. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

