Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.80

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.56 ($0.40), with a volume of 148381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.70 ($0.39).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
