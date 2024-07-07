Retirement Group LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of META opened at $539.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.36 and its 200 day moving average is $460.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

