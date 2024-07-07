Reviewing Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) & Its Competitors

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Apogee Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors 1521 4677 12257 216 2.60

Profitability

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 94.69%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Apogee Therapeutics Competitors -5,257.80% -217.56% -45.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A -$83.99 million -7.24 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors $544.85 million -$36.11 million -23.83

Apogee Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.