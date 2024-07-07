Reviewing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genenta Science and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genenta Science presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 708.12%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genenta Science and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.96

Volatility & Risk

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science



Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Quince Therapeutics



Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

