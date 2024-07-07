Reviewing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.99 -$6.12 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $69.23 million 26.85 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

TeraWulf beats SAI.TECH Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Free Report)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.