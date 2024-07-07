Richardson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 236,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 440,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.