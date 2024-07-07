RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Mariner LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,462,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

