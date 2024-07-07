River Street Advisors LLC Buys 2,198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

