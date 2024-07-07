Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.76. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 119,242 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.