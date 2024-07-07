Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.72. Approximately 661,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,917,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

