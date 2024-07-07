Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.87. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,023,149 shares trading hands.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

