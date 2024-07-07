Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 3.2%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 222,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 294,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

