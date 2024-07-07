Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %
SABA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
