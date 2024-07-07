Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 130,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 173,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sable Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$12.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Sable Resources
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.