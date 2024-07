Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.06

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 400 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

