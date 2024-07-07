Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 196,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 754,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $625.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

