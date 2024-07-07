Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.85% of Sage Therapeutics worth $115,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.